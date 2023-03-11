Shilpa Medicare's Analytical Services Division undergoes USFDA inspection

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharma Bioequivalence facility completes USFDA inspection with no observations
Granules India Gagillapur facility completes USFDA pre-approval inspection
Shilpa Medicare gains after Hyderabad facility gets EIR from USFDA
Indoco Remedies soars after its CRO clears US FDA inspection with zero 483s
Gland Pharma's Dundigal facility receives EIR report from USFDA
-
The inspection closed with 2 minor observations, which are related to improvements in existing procedures and are addressable.
This is the second US FDA inspection on the site.
The initial inspection was done during April 2022, for which the GMP clearance (EIR) was issued in July 2022.
The facility is involved in analytical testing of drug products, drug substances, raw materials & packing materials. It is also engaged in analytical method validations, method transfers and conduct of other miscellaneous studies. This facility is involved in the testing of US/EU & other markets commercial batches.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU