Bandhan Bank allots 996 equity shares under ESOP

Bandhan Bank has allotted 996 equity shares under ESOP on 10 March 2023.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 16,10,83,54,840/- comprising of 1,61,08,35,484 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 16,10,83,64,800/- comprising of 1,61,08,36,480 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)