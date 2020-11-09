Astral Poly rises after decent Q2 earnings

-
ALSO READ
Astral Poly Technik Q1 PAT tumbles 57.5% to Rs 20 cr
Astral Poly slips after Q4 PAT declines 17% to Rs 52 cr
Board of Astral Poly Technik approves change in Chairman
Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit declines 17.85% in the March 2020 quarter
Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit rises 5.60% in the September 2020 quarter
-
Astral Poly Technik rose 2.34% to Rs 1,190.85 after consolidated net profit rose 6.8% to Rs 87.90 crore on 10.1% increase in net sales to Rs 747.10 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) surged 35.6% to Rs 116.20 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 85.70 crore in Q2 September 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter soared 732.40% to Rs 28.30 crore as against Rs 3.40 crore paid in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared after trading hours on Friday, 6 November 2020.
EBITDA jumped 18.31% to Rs 144.10 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Rs 121.80 crore in Q2 September 2019. EBITDA margin expanded to 19.29% in Q2 FY21 as compared to 17.96% in Q2 FY20. Profit margin stood at 11.77% in Q2 FY21 as compared to 12.13% in Q2 FY20.
On a segmental basis, revenues from pipe business grew 4.11% to Rs 567 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 544.60 crore in Q2 September 2019. Revenues from adhesive business spurted 28.65% to Rs 190.40 crore in Q2 FY21 over Rs 148 crore in Q2 FY20.
The company said its expansion work at Orissa (Bhubaneswar) has started getting momentum. The firm is targeting to start production in Q2 next year. Meanwhile, the board has recommended an interim dividend of Re 1 per share. The consolidated net cash position as at 30 September 2020 was at Rs 1,245 crore.
Astral Poly Technik is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pipes, fittings and adhesive solutions. Its product range includes pipe category for plumbing, industrial, drainage, fire protection, agriculture, electrical conduit and ancillary, and adhesive category for construction, maintenance, wood care and automotive.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU