Volumes jump at HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd counter

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 November 2020.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 48154 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8692 shares. The stock increased 5.26% to Rs.2,502.40. Volumes stood at 10136 shares in the last session.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd clocked volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63440 shares. The stock gained 11.03% to Rs.15.90. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd saw volume of 30526 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8366 shares. The stock increased 5.11% to Rs.195.35. Volumes stood at 7486 shares in the last session.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd clocked volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35478 shares. The stock gained 4.40% to Rs.108.00. Volumes stood at 70984 shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 97266 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28940 shares. The stock gained 6.45% to Rs.3,446.45. Volumes stood at 50537 shares in the last session.

