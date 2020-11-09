Volumes jump at HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd counter

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 48154 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8692 shares
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 November 2020.
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 48154 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8692 shares. The stock increased 5.26% to Rs.2,502.40. Volumes stood at 10136 shares in the last session.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd clocked volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63440 shares. The stock gained 11.03% to Rs.15.90. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Suprajit Engineering Ltd saw volume of 30526 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8366 shares. The stock increased 5.11% to Rs.195.35. Volumes stood at 7486 shares in the last session.
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd clocked volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35478 shares. The stock gained 4.40% to Rs.108.00. Volumes stood at 70984 shares in the last session.
Divis Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 97266 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28940 shares. The stock gained 6.45% to Rs.3,446.45. Volumes stood at 50537 shares in the last session.
