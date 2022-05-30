Volumes jump at Timken India Ltd counter

Timken India Ltd saw volume of 15691 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2172 shares

City Union Bank Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, 3M India Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 May 2022.

Timken India Ltd saw volume of 15691 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2172 shares. The stock increased 13.17% to Rs.2,223.05. Volumes stood at 1122 shares in the last session.

City Union Bank Ltd clocked volume of 1.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36436 shares. The stock gained 5.29% to Rs.133.35. Volumes stood at 50173 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd recorded volume of 3.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84037 shares. The stock gained 0.75% to Rs.558.00. Volumes stood at 26803 shares in the last session.

3M India Ltd notched up volume of 1016 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 282 shares. The stock rose 13.27% to Rs.19,940.00. Volumes stood at 858 shares in the last session.

Lux Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 11925 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3729 shares. The stock increased 7.16% to Rs.2,166.50. Volumes stood at 5769 shares in the last session.

