JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Astron Paper & Board Mill standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 52.42% to Rs 99.07 crore

Net profit of Astron Paper & Board Mill rose 10.53% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 52.42% to Rs 99.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 65.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales99.0765.00 52 OPM %14.1711.58 -PBDT11.265.66 99 PBT9.934.81 106 NP6.936.27 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements