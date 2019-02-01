Astron Paper & Board Mill standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 52.42% to Rs 99.07 croreNet profit of Astron Paper & Board Mill rose 10.53% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 52.42% to Rs 99.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 65.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales99.0765.00 52 OPM %14.1711.58 -PBDT11.265.66 99 PBT9.934.81 106 NP6.936.27 11
