Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the June 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech to acquire Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech standalone net profit rises 9233.33% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 93.75% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Tokyo Finance rose 63.64% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 93.75% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.030.48 -94 OPM %-4300.0027.08 -PBDT0.230.04 475 PBT0.230.04 475 NP0.180.11 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU