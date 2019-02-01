Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 93.75% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Finance rose 63.64% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 93.75% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.030.48 -94 OPM %-4300.0027.08 -PBDT0.230.04 475 PBT0.230.04 475 NP0.180.11 64

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:18 IST

