JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Texmo Pipes & Products approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Atishay reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.16% to Rs 6.01 crore

Net profit of Atishay remain constant at Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.014.88 23 OPM %6.6611.68 -PBDT0.780.82 -5 PBT0.420.45 -7 NP0.280.28 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU