Atishay reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.16% to Rs 6.01 croreNet profit of Atishay remain constant at Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.014.88 23 OPM %6.6611.68 -PBDT0.780.82 -5 PBT0.420.45 -7 NP0.280.28 0
