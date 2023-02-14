Atishay reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.16% to Rs 6.01 crore

Net profit of Atishay remain constant at Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.014.886.6611.680.780.820.420.450.280.28

