Jai Balaji Industries standalone net profit rises 134.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.11% to Rs 1536.95 crore

Net profit of Jai Balaji Industries rose 134.74% to Rs 27.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.11% to Rs 1536.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1279.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1536.951279.594.584.0352.9634.7327.9111.8927.9111.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)