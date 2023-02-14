Konndor Industries standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 324.36% to Rs 3.31 crore

Net profit of Konndor Industries declined 63.64% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 324.36% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.310.78-1.8134.620.130.270.120.270.080.22

