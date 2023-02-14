JUST IN
Board of Texmo Pipes & Products approves change in directorate
Konndor Industries standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 324.36% to Rs 3.31 crore

Net profit of Konndor Industries declined 63.64% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 324.36% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.310.78 324 OPM %-1.8134.62 -PBDT0.130.27 -52 PBT0.120.27 -56 NP0.080.22 -64

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:34 IST

