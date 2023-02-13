Atlanta consolidated net profit declines 45.28% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 97.39% to Rs 23.43 croreNet profit of Atlanta declined 45.28% to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 97.39% to Rs 23.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23.4311.87 97 OPM %60.09-645.07 -PBDT12.5717.55 -28 PBT5.7011.21 -49 NP5.6810.38 -45
