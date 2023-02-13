Kanpur Plastipack reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.52 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Kanpur Plastipack reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.74 crore in the September 2022 quarter
RITES signs MoU with IIT-Kanpur for sustainable future
JK Paper gains on acquiring majority stake in Horizon Packs and Securipax Packaging
Rites signs MoU with IIT-Kanpur
-
Sales decline 37.10% to Rs 94.30 croreNet loss of Kanpur Plastipack reported to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.10% to Rs 94.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 149.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales94.30149.93 -37 OPM %1.4710.02 -PBDT-1.3013.21 PL PBT-4.1510.62 PL NP-4.527.37 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU