JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Info Edge reports dismal Q3 numbers
Business Standard

Patels Airtemp (India) consolidated net profit declines 40.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 43.30% to Rs 64.20 crore

Net profit of Patels Airtemp (India) declined 40.76% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 43.30% to Rs 64.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 113.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales64.20113.22 -43 OPM %11.716.99 -PBDT4.386.15 -29 PBT3.335.32 -37 NP2.343.95 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU