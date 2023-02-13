Patels Airtemp (India) consolidated net profit declines 40.76% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.30% to Rs 64.20 croreNet profit of Patels Airtemp (India) declined 40.76% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 43.30% to Rs 64.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 113.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales64.20113.22 -43 OPM %11.716.99 -PBDT4.386.15 -29 PBT3.335.32 -37 NP2.343.95 -41
