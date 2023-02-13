Patels Airtemp (India) consolidated net profit declines 40.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 43.30% to Rs 64.20 crore

Net profit of Patels Airtemp (India) declined 40.76% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 43.30% to Rs 64.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 113.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.64.20113.2211.716.994.386.153.335.322.343.95

