Lee & Nee Software (Exports) consolidated net profit rises 116.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) rose 116.67% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.152.04-13.49-11.270.150.070.130.060.130.06

