Lee & Nee Software (Exports) consolidated net profit rises 116.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.39% to Rs 2.15 crore

Net profit of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) rose 116.67% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.152.04 5 OPM %-13.49-11.27 -PBDT0.150.07 114 PBT0.130.06 117 NP0.130.06 117

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:38 IST

