Atul declines after Q4 PAT contracts over 22% YoY

Atul tumbled 4.44% to Rs 9366.10 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 22.2% to Rs 136.26 crore despite a 22.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,370.42 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Total expenses during the quarter increased by 34.7% YoY to Rs 1,212.68 crore, due to higher raw material costs (up 30.3% YoY), higher power, fuel and water charges (up 46.2% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 33.9% YoY).
Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 181.79 crore, down by 23% from Rs 236.12 crore in Q4 FY21.
Atul's consolidated net profit fell 7.9% to Rs 604.26 crore in FY22 from Rs 655.76 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations increased by 36.2% to Rs 5,080.89 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Atul is an integrated chemical company. The company operates through two segments: life science chemicals, and performance and other chemicals.
