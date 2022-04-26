Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zee Learn Ltd, Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Golden Tobacco Ltd and SPS Finquest Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 April 2022.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd tumbled 19.90% to Rs 23.55 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zee Learn Ltd crashed 19.34% to Rs 11.26. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd lost 16.33% to Rs 31.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48241 shares in the past one month.

Golden Tobacco Ltd plummeted 11.29% to Rs 135.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71394 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16983 shares in the past one month.

SPS Finquest Ltd dropped 9.98% to Rs 119.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1478 shares in the past one month.

