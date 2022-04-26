Volumes jump at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd saw volume of 137.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.27 lakh shares

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Saregama India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 April 2022.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd saw volume of 137.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.88% to Rs.226.50. Volumes stood at 49.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 13.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.29% to Rs.1,163.00. Volumes stood at 2.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 16.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.08% to Rs.1,028.50. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd witnessed volume of 57643 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6777 shares. The stock dropped 1.03% to Rs.13,903.00. Volumes stood at 4929 shares in the last session.

Saregama India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36608 shares. The stock dropped 0.16% to Rs.448.85. Volumes stood at 38311 shares in the last session.

