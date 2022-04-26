Future Consumer Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd and Future Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 April 2022.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd and Future Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 April 2022.

Future Consumer Ltd lost 13.33% to Rs 3.38 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 141.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd crashed 5.71% to Rs 392. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39965 shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd tumbled 5.50% to Rs 117.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd pared 4.96% to Rs 19.72. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd slipped 4.86% to Rs 26.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76034 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)