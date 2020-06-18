ATV Projects India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 135.56% in the December 2019 quarter
J L Morison (India) standalone net profit declines 55.00% in the December 2019 quarter
D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 5.38% in the December 2019 quarter
India Radiators reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
JMC Projects (India) consolidated net profit rises 2.55% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 3.87% to Rs 10.43 croreNet profit of ATV Projects India reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.87% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.59% to Rs 37.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.4310.85 -4 37.7440.84 -8 OPM %10.2611.80 -9.727.20 - PBDT1.071.29 -17 3.713.07 21 PBT0.931.00 -7 2.792.05 36 NP0.50-4.67 LP 2.45-3.64 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU