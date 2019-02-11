ATV Projects India standalone net profit declines 59.46% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.09% to Rs 11.14 croreNet profit of ATV Projects India declined 59.46% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 18.09% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.1413.60 -18 OPM %5.929.26 -PBDT0.661.26 -48 PBT0.421.11 -62 NP0.451.11 -59
