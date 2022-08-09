AU Small Finance Bank allots 3.44 cr equity shares

-

Under QIP issueAU Small Finance Bank has allotted 3,44,82,758 equity shares of Rs 10 each to qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 580 per equity shares (including premium of Rs 570 per share) which is at a discount of 1.83% to the floor price of Rs 590.84 aggregating to Rs 1999.99 crore, pursuant to the issue.
Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased to Rs. 664,66,92,240 consisting of 66,46,69,224 equity shares.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
