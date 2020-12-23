AU Small Finance Bank launches new mobile banking app and netbanking portal

AU Small Finance Bank announced the launch of its new Mobile Banking App and NetBanking Portal. Aimed at providing a superior and comprehensive digital experience to customers, the new platforms will offer over 100 services that cater to not only regular banking needs but also daily lifestyle requirements such as ticket booking, bill payments, tax payments, shopping offers and much more.

The AU Mobile App is available on Play Store and App Store. The AU Bank NetBanking portal is available across desktop & mobile browsers

