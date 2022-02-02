Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, Safari Industries (India) Ltd and Everest Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 February 2022.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd surged 17.01% to Rs 39.9 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd soared 15.26% to Rs 388.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23071 shares in the past one month.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd spiked 14.38% to Rs 383.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 92542 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7661 shares in the past one month.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd jumped 12.99% to Rs 1006.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1529 shares in the past one month.

Everest Industries Ltd rose 12.71% to Rs 685. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35766 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12323 shares in the past one month.

