VIP Inds rises after turnaround Q3 result

VIP Industries gained 3.99% to Rs 625.9 after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 33.47 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 7 crore reported in Q3 FY21.

Net sales jumped 70.9% to Rs 397.34 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 232.53 crore posted in Q3 FY21. The company posted a pre tax profit of Rs 43.71 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a pre tax loss of Rs 8 crore registered in Q3 FY21.

Operating margin stood at 7.98% in Q3 FY22 as compared to 7.24% posted in Q2 FY22. Interest service coverage ratio improved to 8.62 in Q3 FY22 from 5.82 in Q2 FY22.

VIP Industries is the leading manufacturer of hard and soft luggage in Asia.

