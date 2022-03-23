AU Small Finance Bank Ltd jumps around 3%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1232.2, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.54% in last one year as compared to a 18.46% gain in NIFTY and a 8.72% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1232.2, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 17235.8. The Sensex is at 57660.46, down 0.57%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added around 4.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36348.55, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1236.9, up 3.01% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 39.55 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)