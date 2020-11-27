AU Small Finance Bank makes equity investment in NPCI

AU Small Finance Bank has made has made strategic investment of Rs. 7.70 crore in National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), wherein 61,320 Equity Shares at Book value of Rs. 1,256 per Equity Share are allocated to the Bank constituting ~0.44% shareholding of NPCI.

NPCI is an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India and has been incorporated as a Not for Profit Company under the provisions of Section 25 of Companies Act 1956 (now Section 8 of Companies Act 2013) as an initiative of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Banks' Association (IBA) under the provisions of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, for creating a robust Payment & Settlement Infrastructure in India.

