CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 11.34% in the September 2022 quarter
UltraTech Cement standalone net profit declines 44.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.74% to Rs 13481.98 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement declined 44.90% to Rs 716.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1300.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.74% to Rs 13481.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11548.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13481.9811548.37 17 OPM %12.7322.51 -PBDT1693.772559.05 -34 PBT1051.031946.32 -46 NP716.371300.09 -45

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 16:11 IST

