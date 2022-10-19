JUST IN
CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 11.34% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sarda Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 272.00% to Rs 2.79 crore

Sarda Proteins reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 272.00% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.790.75 272 OPM %0.36-6.67 -PBDT0.03-0.02 LP PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 16:11 IST

