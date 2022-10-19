Sarda Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 272.00% to Rs 2.79 crore

Sarda Proteins reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 272.00% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.790.750.36-6.670.03-0.020-0.020-0.02

