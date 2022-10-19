Sarda Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sarda Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2022 quarter
Shree Ram Proteins standalone net profit declines 37.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Sarda Energy & Minerals approves buyback of shares up to Rs 121.67 cr
Sarda Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 272.00% to Rs 2.79 croreSarda Proteins reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 272.00% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.790.75 272 OPM %0.36-6.67 -PBDT0.03-0.02 LP PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU