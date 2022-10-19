Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 139.31% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 8.11% in the March 2022 quarter
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 130.13% in the June 2022 quarter
Kirloskar Ferrous gains after blast furnace at Karnataka-based plant resumes operations
Kirloskar Industries allots 1732 equity shares under ESOP
Kirloskar Electric board appoints Anand Balaramacharya as MD
-
Sales rise 30.28% to Rs 295.20 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 139.31% to Rs 27.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.28% to Rs 295.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 226.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales295.20226.59 30 OPM %13.4710.03 -PBDT44.1725.43 74 PBT35.8815.58 130 NP27.2111.37 139
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU