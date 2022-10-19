JUST IN
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 139.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.28% to Rs 295.20 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 139.31% to Rs 27.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.28% to Rs 295.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 226.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales295.20226.59 30 OPM %13.4710.03 -PBDT44.1725.43 74 PBT35.8815.58 130 NP27.2111.37 139

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 16:11 IST

