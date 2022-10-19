Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 139.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.28% to Rs 295.20 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 139.31% to Rs 27.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.28% to Rs 295.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 226.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.295.20226.5913.4710.0344.1725.4335.8815.5827.2111.37

