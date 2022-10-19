Inox Leisure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.37 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 688.62% to Rs 374.12 crore

Net Loss of Inox Leisure reported to Rs 40.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 87.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 688.62% to Rs 374.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.374.1247.4422.6832.9323.95-43.10-53.45-116.73-40.37-87.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)