Inox Leisure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.37 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Inox Leisure Ltd spurts 1.21%, gains for five straight sessions
Inox Leisure receives upgrade in credit ratings from CRISIL
Inox Leisure Ltd soars 1.07%, up for third straight session
Inox Leisure Ltd spurts 1.09%, rises for third straight session
INOX Leisure net loss narrows to Rs 28 crore in Q4 FY22
-
Sales rise 688.62% to Rs 374.12 croreNet Loss of Inox Leisure reported to Rs 40.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 87.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 688.62% to Rs 374.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales374.1247.44 689 OPM %22.6832.93 -PBDT23.95-43.10 LP PBT-53.45-116.73 54 NP-40.37-87.66 54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU