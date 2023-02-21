Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Aeronautical Development Agency, DRDO

For Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has signed an MoU with Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO, for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. The MoU was announced on the sidelines of the Bandhan event held at Aero India 2023.

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft is a 5th Generation, multi-role, all-weather fighter aircraft designed with high survivability and stealth capability. The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and ADA, wherein both the parties will co-operate for the design, development, qualification, production and supply of Internal Weapon Bay Computer and other LRUs for AMCA and provide lifetime product support to the Indian Air Force.

