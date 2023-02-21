Yes Bank allots 2.13 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Yes Bank has allotted 2,13,650 equity shares under ESOP on 21 February 2023.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 57,50,87,91,168/- consisting of 28,75,43,95,584 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 57,50,92,18,468/- consisting of 28,75,46,09,234 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

