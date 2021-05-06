UK-based Infinity Circle selects Zensar as design and technology services partner

Zensar announced that it has been selected by Infinity Circle, a UK-based fintech company in the wealth management space. Infinity Circle aims to bring together like-minded entrepreneurs, investors and game changers.

It has the vision to simplify wealth management through innovation, excellence in customer experience, and fully digital-enabled secure transactions. Zensar will be the design and technology services partner with the scope of engagement spanning across branding, UX, CX design, core platform development, global launch, and on-going support services.

