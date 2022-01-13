Aurionpro Solutions rises on wining order in data centre segment

-
ALSO READ
Aurionpro Solutions bags deal for licensing of its payments software in USA
Bata India snaps four-day wining streak; adds over 6% in four days
Benchmarks snap seven-day wining streak; realty stocks tumble
Aurionpro Solutions rises after order win
Aurionpro Solutions climbs on bagging order
-
Aurionpro Solutions gained 2.11% to Rs 347.90 after the company said that it has won an order from TP Western Odisha Distribution (TPWODL) for setting up & operationalizing of its data centre in Odisha.
TPWODL is a Tata Power and Odisha Government Joint Venture.
The project will be delivered over six months in two phases consisting of supply, installation, testing and commissioning of MEP (mechanical, electrical & plumbing) works and furniture for SCADA control and data centre at TPWODL. The project is valued close to Rs 8 crore.
Bhaskar Bhattacharya, EVP Enterprise Business, while announcing this win stated: This win will enhance our market position and will help us establish as trusted player in data centre consulting space. Further, with the strong team of skilled resources we are poised to grab more opportunities in the rapidly growing data centre market.
Aurionpro Solutions is a technology solutions provider that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation. It caters to a host of clients across BFSI, telecom and logistics industry.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aurionpro Solutions surged 173.85% to Rs 19.58 crore on 39.40% rise in net sales to Rs 122.23 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU