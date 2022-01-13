Aurionpro Solutions rises on wining order in data centre segment

Aurionpro Solutions gained 2.11% to Rs 347.90 after the company said that it has won an order from TP Western Odisha Distribution (TPWODL) for setting up & operationalizing of its data centre in Odisha.

TPWODL is a Tata Power and Odisha Government Joint Venture.

The project will be delivered over six months in two phases consisting of supply, installation, testing and commissioning of MEP (mechanical, electrical & plumbing) works and furniture for SCADA control and data centre at TPWODL. The project is valued close to Rs 8 crore.

Bhaskar Bhattacharya, EVP Enterprise Business, while announcing this win stated: This win will enhance our market position and will help us establish as trusted player in data centre consulting space. Further, with the strong team of skilled resources we are poised to grab more opportunities in the rapidly growing data centre market.

Aurionpro Solutions is a technology solutions provider that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation. It caters to a host of clients across BFSI, telecom and logistics industry.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aurionpro Solutions surged 173.85% to Rs 19.58 crore on 39.40% rise in net sales to Rs 122.23 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

