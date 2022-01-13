ITD Cementation soars on bagging orders worth Rs 4,600 crore

ITD Cementation India jumped 5.39% to Rs 87 after the company said that it had bagged orders worth approximately Rs 4,600 crore.

The company had received an order from the Chennai Metro Railfor construction of tunnels with TBM and associated underground stations of Chennai Metro Line 4, Phase - II in Chennai.

It has bagged an order from the Adani Ahmedabad International Airportfor modification and refurbishment of Terminal 2 building at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The firm has received an order from the Registrar, Sikkim University, for construction of various buildings for Sikkim University - Package II at Yangang, Sikkim University Campus.

The company had secured orders worth over Rs 6,500 crore in FY22.

ITD Cementation India is an engineering and construction company, undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC businesses The company has established presence and expertise in marine structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial buildings and structures, foundation & specialist engineering.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 49.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales rose 46.83% YoY to Rs 811.49 crore in Q2 FY22.

