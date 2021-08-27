Aurobindo Pharma Ltd extends winning spree

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 709.85, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.3% in last one year as compared to a 43.26% gain in NIFTY and a 19.72% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 709.85, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 16686.75. The Sensex is at 56051.62, up 0.18%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has dropped around 22.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13758.6, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 48.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 713.05, up 1.57% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is down 18.3% in last one year as compared to a 43.26% gain in NIFTY and a 19.72% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 15.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

