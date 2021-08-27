Raj Oil Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Anmol India Ltd, Walchandnagar Industries Ltd, Hisar Metal Industries Ltd and BPL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 August 2021.
Raj Oil Mills Ltd soared 19.94% to Rs 81.2 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7179 shares in the past one month.
Anmol India Ltd surged 16.97% to Rs 194.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11093 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7065 shares in the past one month.
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd spiked 12.17% to Rs 70.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65212 shares in the past one month.
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd spurt 11.68% to Rs 136.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14433 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12638 shares in the past one month.
BPL Ltd added 9.97% to Rs 35.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28755 shares in the past one month.
