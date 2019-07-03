Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Falls 2.9%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has lost 9.75% over last one month compared to 3.91% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 1.02% drop in the SENSEX

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd lost 2.9% today to trade at Rs 593.2. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.36% to quote at 12900.79. The index is down 3.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd decreased 1.55% and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 1% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went down 9.23 % over last one year compared to the 12.65% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 838 on 30 Apr 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 566 on 19 Jul 2018.

