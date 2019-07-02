MT Educare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd, Oriental Trimex Ltd and Uttam Galva Steels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 July 2019.

MT Educare Ltd tumbled 19.98% to Rs 48.05 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13612 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34749 shares in the past one month.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd crashed 19.97% to Rs 87.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66477 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4061 shares in the past one month.

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd lost 15.15% to Rs 7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4268 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Trimex Ltd fell 12.98% to Rs 12.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7745 shares in the past one month.

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd slipped 10.24% to Rs 9.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33403 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23043 shares in the past one month.

