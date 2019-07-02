Godrej Properties Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Yes Bank Ltd, Allahabad Bank, Quess Corp Ltd and Cox & Kings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2019.

Yes Bank Ltd, Allahabad Bank, Quess Corp Ltd and Cox & Kings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2019.

Godrej Properties Ltd tumbled 11.24% to Rs 974.05 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41425 shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd lost 6.64% to Rs 101.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Allahabad Bank crashed 6.10% to Rs 46.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Quess Corp Ltd pared 5.41% to Rs 523.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23802 shares in the past one month.

Cox & Kings Ltd fell 4.91% to Rs 32.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)