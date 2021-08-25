Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rises for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 701.6, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.16% in last one year as compared to a 44.27% jump in NIFTY and a 20.57% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 701.6, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 16663.15. The Sensex is at 56027.18, up 0.12%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has slipped around 26.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13876.05, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

