Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 1.1%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1033.95, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.93% in last one year as compared to a 64.16% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.46% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1033.95, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 15291.2. The Sensex is at 50996.27, up 0.71%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 6.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14090.1, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

