Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 3.37%, rises for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 473.8, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 16929.35. The Sensex is at 57448.28, down 0.19%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 0.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11633.95, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

