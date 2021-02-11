Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 95.5 points or 1.57% at 6176.13 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 3.71%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 2.43%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.12%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.28%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Castrol India Ltd (up 0.96%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.87%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.79%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 0.72%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 0.72%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.29%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.62%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.45%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 183.11 or 0.36% at 51492.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.7 points or 0.2% at 15137.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 131.61 points or 0.68% at 19551.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.01 points or 0.3% at 6605.69.

On BSE,1426 shares were trading in green, 738 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

