Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 29.33 points or 0.76% at 3874.84 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (up 7.38%), Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 6.35%),Deepak Nitrite Ltd (up 3.87%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.87%),Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (up 3.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DCW Ltd (up 3.35%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd (up 3.3%), BASF India Ltd (up 3.23%), Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (up 2.96%), and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (up 2.95%).

On the other hand, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 16.79%), Transpek Industry Ltd (down 4.19%), and NMDC Ltd (down 3.37%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 183.11 or 0.36% at 51492.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.7 points or 0.2% at 15137.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 131.61 points or 0.68% at 19551.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.01 points or 0.3% at 6605.69.

On BSE,1426 shares were trading in green, 738 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

