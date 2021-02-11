Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 22.93 points or 1.59% at 1467.53 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 6.05%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.46%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.49%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.96%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.78%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.53%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.39%).

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (down 0.7%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.39%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.08%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 183.11 or 0.36% at 51492.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.7 points or 0.2% at 15137.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 131.61 points or 0.68% at 19551.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.01 points or 0.3% at 6605.69.

On BSE,1426 shares were trading in green, 738 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

