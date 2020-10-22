Aurobindo Pharma's facility at Dayton, New Jersey receives USFDA warning

Aurobindo Pharma announced that AuroLife Pharma LLC, a wholly owned stepdown subsidiary of the Company, has received a warning letter from USFDA for its oral solid manufacturing facility situated at Dayton, New Jersey.

This letter follows the earlier letter dated 04 June 2020 issuing a OAI status for this facility.

The company believes that the existing business from this facility will not be impacted. The Company will be engaging with the regulator and are fully committed in resolving this issue at the earliest.

