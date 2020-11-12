Aurobindo Pharma spurts after Q2 PAT jumps 26% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Aurobindo Pharma rises after Q4 PAT jumps 45% to Rs 850 cr
Aurobindo Pharma Q1 PAT jumps 23% to Rs 780 cr
IPCA Labs says USFDA removes import alert exemption on hydroxychloroquine sulphate
Aurobindo Pharma gains on selling US unit to New Mountain Capital
Alembic Pharma jumps on USFDA nod for antibacterial drug
-
Aurobindo Pharma jumped 5.08% to Rs 852.25 after the drug maker's consolidated net profit rose 26% to Rs 805.65 crore on 15.77% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,483.44 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.Consolidated profit before tax grew by 38.09% to Rs 1192.98 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 863.90 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense spiked 72.63% year on year to Rs 387.33 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
EBITDA before Forex and Other Income grew by 22.7% to Rs 1,432.8 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 1,167.5 crore in Q2 September 2019. EBITDA margin improved to 22.1% in Q2 September 2020 from 20.8% in Q2 September 2019.
US formulation revenue rose 12.5% to Rs 3,189.8 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 2,835.5 crore in Q2 September 2019. Europe formulation revenue grew by 8.1% year on year to Rs 1,514.8 crore in Q2 September 2020. Growth markets revenue increased by 39.9% YoY to Rs 446.5 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. API revenue for the quarter was at Rs 829 crore, up by 2.9% over corresponding previous period last year. Research & Development (R&D) spend in Q2 September 2020 were at Rs 407.5 crore (6.3% of revenue).
Commenting on the company's performance, Govindarajan, MD of the company said, We continue to perform well across all our key geographies and segments to report consistent set of earnings. Our revenue and profit for the quarter increased by 16% and 26%, respectively. On our endeavor towards our differentiated products basket, we are happy to state that we have completed phase I clinical trials for our first biosimilar and started trials for three more products. We reiterate that we are committed to resolving all pending regulatory issues
Meanwhile, the board of the company has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share. The company said it has fixed 24 November 2020 as record date for the dividend.
Aurobindo Pharma is engaged in producing oral and injectable generic formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU