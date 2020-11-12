Volumes spurt at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

AIA Engineering Ltd registered volume of 20292 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 23.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 875 shares

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, D B Corp Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, Uflex Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 November 2020.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd recorded volume of 18642 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 8.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2132 shares. The stock gained 4.33% to Rs.4,379.50. Volumes stood at 3002 shares in the last session.

D B Corp Ltd saw volume of 49562 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 6.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8002 shares. The stock increased 0.47% to Rs.75.15. Volumes stood at 19082 shares in the last session.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd clocked volume of 2 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35535 shares. The stock gained 12.62% to Rs.103.95. Volumes stood at 47988 shares in the last session.

Uflex Ltd witnessed volume of 34499 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7262 shares. The stock increased 6.50% to Rs.327.65. Volumes stood at 11214 shares in the last session.

