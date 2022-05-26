Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary receives USFDA nod for cancer drug

The pharmaceutical company on Thursday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eugia Pharma Specialties received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market pemetrexed for injection.

Pemetrexed injection is used in combination with other chemotherapy medications as a first treatment for a certain type of non-small cell lung cancer. The drug maker said the product will be launched immediately and it is a therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Alimta for Injection of Eli Lilly.

According to IQVIA, the approved product has an estimated market size of $1,272 million for the twelve months ending March 2022.

Aurobindo Pharma develops, manufactures and distributes generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company's consolidated net profit slumped 79.5% to Rs 604.29 crore on a 5.7% decline in net sales to Rs 5,949.83 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were trading 1.60% higher at Rs 531.50 on the BSE. The pharmaceutical company will announce its fourth quarter results on Monday, 30 May 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)